FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are searching for the person who stabbed a 31-year-old man in Fall River last week.

The man was stabbed in the back by his assailant on Hope Street Friday night following a verbal argument that “quickly escalated,” according to police.

Police said the suspect immediately took off after stabbing the man. It’s unclear whether the victim knew his assailant.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he was treated and released.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Fall River Police Department at (508) 676-8511. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling (508) 672-TIPS (8477).