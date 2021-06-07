Police searching for Fall River purse-snatching suspect

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help catching a man who reportedly stole a 76-year-old woman’s purse from her car in Fall River last week.

Fall River Police Captain Barden Castro said the incident occurred on May 31 in the parking lot of the Walmart on Quequechan Street.

Castro said the man watched as the woman placed several items, including her purse, into the trunk of her car.

As she got into the driver’s seat, Castro said the man “slithers” behind her car, opens her trunk and takes off with her purse.

Once the woman realized what was happening, Castro said she attempted to follow the suspect, but ultimately lost sight of him.

The suspect was seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black mask, camouflage pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Detective Luis Vertentes of the Major Crimes Division at 508-324-2796 ext. 260.