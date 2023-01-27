FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying whoever vandalized two statues inside Good Shepard Parish Wednesday afternoon.

The vandal was seen on surveillance footage smashing a statue of baby Jesus and pouring a bottle of bleach onto the statue of the Blessed Mother, according to Rep. Alan Silva.

Silva described the vandalism as an “evil act” and “a truly sad moment for the church.”

The suspect was last seen walking near Tuttle and Dwelly streets.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact the Fall River Police Department at (508) 324-2796. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at (508) 672-8477 (TIPS).