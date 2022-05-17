WRENTHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a doggie daycare’s van that was reported stolen Tuesday afternoon.

Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath said the stolen van belongs to Tail Blazers University, and at least one of their customer’s dogs was inside of it at the time.

It’s unclear at this time whether the van was stolen from the doggie daycare itself or elsewhere in town.

The commercial van is yellow and has a decal that makes it look similar to a school bus carrying several breeds of dogs.

McGrath said the van was last seen driving erratically on Route 495 South near I-95 South.

It is believed the van may be headed toward Providence.

Anyone who spots the van is urged to call 911 immediately and contact the Wrentham Police Department at (508) 384-2121.