NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are actively searching for two men who reportedly assaulted someone at a North Attleboro park Thursday.

Massachusetts State Police tell 12 News the victim was assaulted at the World War I Memorial Park on Elmwood Street.

#BREAKING: Search underway in North Attleboro for two suspects who allegedly assaulted a person after showing a gun, then fled into the woods at the World War I Park on Elmwood Street.@MassStatePolice has its Air Wing, K9 teams and patrols here assisting in the search. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/Kzuz9gQHL8 — Amanda Pitts (@AmandaPittsTV) October 6, 2022

The suspects, who have not yet been identified, then fled into the nearby woods.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated once more information is provided.