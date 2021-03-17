Police searching for 72-year-old man last seen at Fairhaven park

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are searching for a 72-year-old man who was last seen in Cushman Park in Fairhaven Wednesday afternoon.

Kenneth Parks was last seen at approximately 1:25 p.m. wearing a black puffy down jacket and grey sweatpants, according to police. He was last seen walking with a group of people when he got separated.

Parks, according to police, has autism and is non-verbal. He is approximately 6’2″ and weights 260 pounds.

Anyone who knows of Parks’ whereabouts is asked to call the Fairhaven Police Department at (508) 997-7421.

