FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Two men who were arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Fall River faced a judge Tuesday while officials continued to search for the shooter.

Jose Pagan, 23, was arraigned on a charge of accessory after the fact to an assault and battery by discharge of a firearm. Luis Colon, 42, was arraigned on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Both men pleaded not guilty.

Neither Pagan nor Colon are charged with the murder, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Police said they responded to Riverside Sports Bar and Restaurant on Rodman Street shortly after midnight for a reported fight and shooting. Officers arrived to find 45-year-old Jose Roberto Zelaya on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Prosecutors say a fight broke out inside the bar and continued outside. Zelaya, who was already outside, was not involved in the fight. Zelaya tried to help the bouncer when Pagan and his friends got upset with him, prosecutors added.

The identity of the alleged shooter is unclear at this time.