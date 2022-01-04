Police searching for 3 suspects who broke into Attleboro home

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Police in Attleboro are asking the public for help identifying three suspects after a home was broken into early Tuesday morning.

Two residents told police that three males broke into the basement of their Peck Street home around 4:30 a.m.

The residents locked themselves in another room of the home, according to police. While watching the suspects on their video surveillance system, they noticed that one appeared to be carrying a handgun.

Police said the suspects fled shortly after entering the basement. Investigators believe they were startled after realizing that people were inside the home.

Attleboro police searched the area along with a Massachusetts State Police K-9 unit, but no suspects were found.

The first suspect is described as a dark-skinned male with a slender build. He was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, a bright-colored ski mask, white gloves, dark pants, and black and white sneakers.

The second suspect is described as a light-skinned male with a slender build. He was wearing a dark-colored down jacket with a hood, a black face mask, white gloves, camouflage pants with three stripes going down the leg, and dark-colored sneakers.

The third suspect is described as a heavyset, dark-skinned male. He was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, white gloves, gray pants, a dark-colored facemask, and carrying a white backpack.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact Attleboro police at (508) 222-1212.