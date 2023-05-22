MANSFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) — Police returned to the scene of a deadly shooting in Mansfield on Monday as the suspect is set to appear in court.

William O’Brien, 22, of Manchester-By-The-Sea, is scheduled to be arraigned on charges of murder, carrying an illegal firearm, and carrying a loaded illegal firearm.

He’s accused of shooting and killing 23-year-old Samuel P. Waters on Saturday in the area of West Church Street.

As O’Brien awaits his court appearance, there’s a large police presence near where the shooting took place. A Massachusetts State Police dive team was seen using cement pillars to slow the flow of water in the Rumford River and searching with metal detectors and magnets.

Police confirmed the search was part of the ongoing homicide investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.