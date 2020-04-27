1  of  2
Police search for suspect in armed robbery at Seekonk convenience store

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Police in Seekonk are searching for the man who was seen on surveillance footage robbing a convenience store over the weekend.

Officers responded to Crossroads Convenience for a report of an armed robbery early Saturday morning.

Police said the suspect entered the store and demanded money from the cashier. He claimed to be carrying a gun and that he was “not afraid to use it.”

The man took off prior to police arrival.

The man is described as a white male who is approximately 5’10” with short dark hair. he is believed to be in this 30s and has pierced ears.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a light-blue Hyundai sedan with Rhode Island license plates.

The incident remains under investigation.

