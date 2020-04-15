Police search for suspect in armed robbery at Fall River convenience store

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police in Fall River are looking for the suspect who robbed a convenience store at knifepoint Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the Season’s Corner Market on William S. Canning Boulevard for a panic alarm that was pressed.

Police learned that the suspect walked into the store, pulled out a knife and demanded money from the register.

A description of the suspect was not provided.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Detective Luis Vertentes of the Major Crimes Division at (508) 324-2796 or anonymously on the TIPS line at (508) 672-8477.