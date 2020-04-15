Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News at 6:30

Police search for suspect in armed robbery at Fall River convenience store

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:
new-fall-river-police cruiser_272742

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police in Fall River are looking for the suspect who robbed a convenience store at knifepoint Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the Season’s Corner Market on William S. Canning Boulevard for a panic alarm that was pressed.

Police learned that the suspect walked into the store, pulled out a knife and demanded money from the register.

A description of the suspect was not provided.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Detective Luis Vertentes of the Major Crimes Division at (508) 324-2796 or anonymously on the TIPS line at (508) 672-8477.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com