WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) — Police have arrested Boston man who reportedly tried to scam a Westport couple out of thousands of dollars, according to authorities.

Hector Arias-Guzman, 28, has been charged with attempted larceny and conspiracy in connection with the crime.

It all started when the couple walked into the Westport Police Department and told officers they had received a suspicious phone call from someone claiming to be their son.

The couple said the caller, later identified by police as Arias-Guzman, told them he had been involved in a serious crash in Boston that injured a pregnant woman. Police said Arias-Guzman told the couple he had been arrested after officers learned he’d been texting while driving.

Arias-Guzman told his victims he was in the hospital, but needed bail money or else he would be immediately sent to jail, according to police.

Police said Arias-Guzman put another man on the phone who claimed to be an assigned public defender. That man told the couple their son’s $25,000 cash bond would need to be delivered within the hour.

When the couple told him they couldn’t provide that money within the hour, police said the man told them he could be released on $10,000. The couple told the man providing that providing $10,000 cash in an hour was also impossible, according to police.

Police said the man and the couple eventually negotiated a $6,000 cash payment, which he said would be acceptable.

The couple went to the Westport Police Department instead of going through with the payment, and police said detectives immediately recognized the public defender’s name and phone number as being consistent with a scam that had been reported a week prior.

Police said Arias-Guzman eventually called the couple back and told them to have the cash ready for a Lyft driver who would be coming to pick it up.

Detectives surrounded the home and waited for the supposed Lyft driver to show up and take the cash. Police said the detectives then followed the driver to an address in Taunton, where Arias-Guzman received the package.

Arias-Guzman took off running as soon as he spotted the detectives but was apprehended following a short chase, according to police.

Police later learned Arias-Guzman had been arrested by Customs and Border Patrol while attempting to enter the country illegally in Texas.

The incident remains under investigation. Police warned residents to be vigilant of unsolicited phone calls and to report anything suspicious.