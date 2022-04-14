NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Two juveniles have been charged after a stabbing in New Bedford on Wednesday.

Police said they responded to the area of County and Sawyer streets around 6 p.m. for a male who had been stabbed. The victim was taken to the hospital for injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The investigation revealed that the man had been involved in a road rage incident with two juveniles that ended with him being stabbed, according to police.

The two suspects, who have not been identified, later turned themselves in, police said. One was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and the other with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.