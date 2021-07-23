Police: RI woman was looking to sell rifle on the street in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Fall River police say they stopped the illegal sale of a high-capacity rifle on the street on Thursday.

Melanie Shackelford, 24, of Rhode Island, was arrested after police found the Smith & Wesson M&P 15 rifle, which they allege she was looking to sell, along with other firearms and ammunition inside her vehicle.

In all, detectives seized the rifle, a 30-round rifle magazine, a 20-round rifle magazine, a Walther PPK/S .380 caliber pistol, 3 pistol magazines, .380 ammunition and .223 ammunition, according to police.

“I commend the investigators involved in this case,” Chief Jeffrey Cardoza said. “They prevented the potential use of a high-powered rifle from being used in our community.”

Shackelford was charged with possession of a large-capacity firearm, possession/carrying a large-capacity firearm or feeding device, possession of a firearm without an FID card, possession of ammunition without an FID card, improper storage of a large-capacity firearm, unregistered motor vehicle, and a registration plate violation.