SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — A Johnston man was arrested after robbing a Seekonk liquor store at knifepoint Wednesday night, according to police.

Gary Tallo, 32, has been charged with armed robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery, malicious destruction of property, threat to commit a crime and resisting arrest. He was also wanted on an outstanding warrant at the time of his arrest.

Tallo is accused of walking into Winn’s Liquors on Brook Street and threatening the clerk with a knife. Police said he physically assaulted the clerk before running out of the store with cash, liquor and cigarettes.

Officers rushed to the liquor store after receiving reports of an armed robbery in progress. Police said the first officer to arrive spotted Tallo running away and started chasing him.

Tallo was eventually tracked to a nearby yard, where he was held at gunpoint until he dropped the knife he was still carrying, according to police.

The cash, liquor and cigarettes that Tallo had stolen from the store were recovered at the time of his arrest.