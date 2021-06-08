Serious injuries reported in Route 24 crash; traffic backed up in both directions

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police responded to a crash on Route 24 South that resulted in serious injuries Tuesday afternoon.

The crash took place around 2:30 p.m., just before Exit 1B in Fall River, according to police.

Both the northbound and southbound sides of the highway have been reduced to one lane, causing significant backups.

Police said they’re investigating whether a vehicle crossed the center median prior to the crash.

