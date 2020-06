SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — A crash Tuesday morning in Seekonk left a car on its roof and a utility pole in pieces.

The single-car crash took place just before 9 a.m. near the intersection of Central and Forest Avenues.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

The car has since been uprighted and towed from the scene.

Eyewitness News has reached out to Seekonk police for more information. Check back for updates.