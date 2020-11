FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a crash involving a tractor-trailer occurred early Friday morning on Route 24 south in Fall River.

The crash occurred around 3:15 a.m. near Interstate 195.

12 News drove by the scene and captured video of a car and a tractor-trailer near the center guardrail of Rt. 24.

The crash is not causing any delays to traffic at this time.

No word on any injuries or what may have caused the crash.