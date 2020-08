SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) — Only one lane of I-195 West is currently open following a multi-vehicle crash in Swansea, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Delays should be expected as crews work to clear the scene.

Police said there were no serious injuries in the crash.

Troopers on-scene if 4-vehicle crash, one pulling a camper, Rt195 west, Swansea. Camper is on the road deck. No serious injuries but only left lane is currently open. Expect delays. #matraffic pic.twitter.com/V8Ki2LZeEv — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 21, 2020

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as we learn more information.