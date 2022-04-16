DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Two people had to be rescued after crashing their vehicle into a lake in Dartmouth late Friday night.

According to a release from Detective Kyle Costa, just after 10:30 p.m., officers were called to a crash on State Road, where the vehicle ended up in Lake Noquochoke.

When the officers arrived on scene, they found that two people were trapped in their vehicle and submerged in six to seven feet of water.

Dartmouth police officers Justin Amaral and Joseph Hilchey, as well as Officer Jeremy Dellecese of the Westport Police Department, immediately went into the water to rescue the victims that were about 100 feet from the road.

The officers were able to get the victims out of the car and bring them back to shore. They, along with one of the officers, were then transported to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford be treated for minor injuries and were later released.

“Had it not been for the selfless acts of these officers, this unfortunate incident could have turned out much worse,” said Dartmouth Deputy Chief of Police Tony Vincent.

“Not only do I applaud their heroic efforts, but also those of our dispatchers and the other first responders associated with this crash and subsequent rescue.”

While the cause of the crash is still under investigation, Costa said it appears alcohol, speed, and a lack of knowledge of the area all contributed to the crash.

A 21-year-old North Attleboro, who was driving the car, will receive citations associated with the crash.