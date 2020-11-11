Police renew call for public’s help finding suspect in deadly hit-and-run

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed an 85-year-old Taunton man last year.

In November 2019, Jose Ferreira was walking in the area of Middleboro Avenue around 5:30 p.m. when police said he was hit by a vehicle.

Ferreira was rushed to Morton Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver did not stay at the scene, but investigators believe he was driving a blue or dark-colored GMC Sierra.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Massachusetts State Trooper Brock Morrissette at (508) 961-1904 or Taunton Police Detective Robert Swartz at (508) 821-1475 ext. 3133.