Live Now /
Watch WPRI 12 Eyewitness News This Morning

Police: Rehoboth mom charged with OUI nearly 3 times over limit

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A woman charged with operating under the influence and child endangerment Sunday is scheduled to be arraigned in Taunton District Court Monday morning.

Rehoboth Sgt. James Casey said around 4:45 p.m. Sunday, officers received a call from a Rehoboth resident who believed Lia Winslow, 22, was driving her gray Kia Sorento drunk with her 3-year-old daughter in the car.

Casey said officers were initially unable to find the vehicle, about an hour later they located it in the driveway of 220 Winthrop St. He said Winslow agreed to take a Portable Breath Test and blew at .234. The legal limit in Massachusetts is .08.

According to Casey, the person who made the original call to police told officers he was in the vehicle at one point while Winslow was believed to be intoxicated and agreed to provide police with a written statement of his observations.

Winslow was transported to the Bristol County Sheriff’s Department in New Bedford after she was unable to come up with the bail fee, Casey said.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Don't Miss Community Events

More Community

Target 12

Live Cams