Police: Rehoboth mom charged with OUI nearly 3 times over limit

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A woman charged with operating under the influence and child endangerment Sunday is scheduled to be arraigned in Taunton District Court Monday morning.

Rehoboth Sgt. James Casey said around 4:45 p.m. Sunday, officers received a call from a Rehoboth resident who believed Lia Winslow, 22, was driving her gray Kia Sorento drunk with her 3-year-old daughter in the car.

Casey said officers were initially unable to find the vehicle, about an hour later they located it in the driveway of 220 Winthrop St. He said Winslow agreed to take a Portable Breath Test and blew at .234. The legal limit in Massachusetts is .08.

According to Casey, the person who made the original call to police told officers he was in the vehicle at one point while Winslow was believed to be intoxicated and agreed to provide police with a written statement of his observations.

Winslow was transported to the Bristol County Sheriff’s Department in New Bedford after she was unable to come up with the bail fee, Casey said.