SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — The town of Seekonk is now accepting applications for prospective police officers.

“We are hiring. Come join our team!” the police department wrote Monday on Twitter.

The town is holding an entrance examination on Saturday, April 16, at Seekonk High School. Check-in is at 8 a.m. and the exam begins at 8:30 a.m.

Registration for the exam is $100 and the deadline is 9 a.m. on Friday, April 8.