Police, railroad workers rush to remove concrete blocks dumped on train tracks

Courtesy Massachusetts State Police

BOURNE, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police are investigating after several large chunks of concrete were moved onto railroad tracks in Bourne overnight, apparently with malicious intent.

Police said the circular blocks – some of which weighed as much as 200 pounds – were discovered Thursday morning near the Massachusetts Maritime Academy station.

State police troopers and railroad workers managed to remove the blocks by about 9:15 a.m., according to police. The blocks were not hit by any trains.

Police are now working to figure out who placed the blocks onto the tracks.

