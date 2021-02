REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are investigating following a pursuit through two Massachusetts communities Wednesday night.

The chase, according to police, originated in Seekonk and ended in Rehoboth. Police said the chase reached speeds of more than 100 mph.

Officers were able to successfully deploy stop sticks in the area of Routes 44 and 118.

The vehicle drove down Williams Street before coming to a stop.

Police have not said who they were chasing, nor why they were being pursued.