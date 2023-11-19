ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A police pursuit that began in Rhode Island and ended in Massachusetts is under investigation.

According to Massachusetts State Police spokesperson Dave Procopio, just after 2:30 a.m., a trooper became the lead when they were involved in a motor vehicle pursuit on I-95 North in Attleboro.

Investigators say that vehicle was suspected of being connected to an armed robbery.

When the vehicle exited the highway in Dedham, Massachusetts State Police ended the pursuit.

Procopio added that at this time, Rhode Island law enforcement agencies are handling the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information when it becomes available.