SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Police arrested a Providence man accused of wounding his co-worker in Seekonk over the weekend.

Juan Carlos Alvarez, 35, has been charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault with intent to murder.

The investigation began after Providence police were notified Saturday of a stabbing victim at Rhode Island Hospital.

The incident happened on Olney Street in Seekonk, where the victim told detectives he and Alvarez, who work together on a farm in Rehoboth, got into a heated argument.

The victim explained that the situation escalated when Alvarez pulled out a knife and slashed him in the throat.

Police said the victim suffered a significant wound to his lower neck, but is expected to survive.

Alvarez was taken into custody Wednesday morning without incident. He was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing, which has not yet been scheduled.