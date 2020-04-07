Police: Possible COVID-19 test samples not compromised in I-195 crash

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — A courier vehicle carrying medical samples believed to be COVID-19 test samples was involved in a crash Tuesday morning in Seekonk.

According to Massachusetts State Police, the three-car crash took place around 8:20 a.m. on I-195 West near the Rhode Island line and was minor in nature.

A state hazmat team responded to the scene and determined the samples did not spill and were not compromised in any way, police said.

Another courier also responded to take custody of the samples and continue transporting them to their destination.

Police said the driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution but since the samples were not compromised, it’s likely she’s already been released.

No injuries were reported.

The scene has been cleared and the crash remains under investigation.