Live Now
Coronavirus Facts Not Fear 11:30 A.M. update

Police: Possible COVID-19 test samples not compromised in I-195 crash

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Massachusetts State Police cruisers

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — A courier vehicle carrying medical samples believed to be COVID-19 test samples was involved in a crash Tuesday morning in Seekonk.

According to Massachusetts State Police, the three-car crash took place around 8:20 a.m. on I-195 West near the Rhode Island line and was minor in nature.

A state hazmat team responded to the scene and determined the samples did not spill and were not compromised in any way, police said.

Another courier also responded to take custody of the samples and continue transporting them to their destination.

Police said the driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution but since the samples were not compromised, it’s likely she’s already been released.

No injuries were reported.

The scene has been cleared and the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com