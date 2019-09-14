Police: Person shot in Fall River

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WPRI) — Fall River police confirm a man has been shot on Bedford Street around 11 p.m. Friday.

Police say the investigation appears to be focused at the Mobil gas station and JC’s Cafe on Bedford Street, near Stinziano Street.

According to police, 20 evidence markers were scattered around the crime scene. Multiple motorcycles were also taped off, but right now it is unclear how many bikes were involved.

We are still waiting to learn more about the victim and see if any suspects have been taken into custody.

