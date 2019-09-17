Police: 2 dead following pair of highway crashes in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a pair of crashes led to the death of two people on I-95 in Attleboro Monday night.

A spokesperson for Massachusetts State Police said troopers responded to I-95 South near Exit 1 around 9:45 p.m. for reports of a body in the roadway.

Police said the victim was a pedestrian in the roadway who was fatally struck by an oncoming vehicle, though no vehicle remained on scene.

Around the same time, troopers responded to I-95 North near Exit 5 where a vehicle went off the highway and rolled over into the woods.

Police said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s unclear at this time if the two crashes are connected.

Traffic was diverted off of the highway in both directions while police investigated both incidents.

