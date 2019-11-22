Police: Pepper spray caused hazmat scare at Bristol Comm. College

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are planning to charge two juveniles with causing a hazmat situation at Bristol Community College’s New Bedford campus on Thursday.

Emergency crews responded to the campus around 10 a.m. for a report of a “gas-like smell.”

Police have now learned two students from City on a Hill Charter School discharged pepper spray inside a building on Purchase Street.

BCC said 20 students and staff members received medical attention after they reportedly had trouble breathing.

The campus was evacuated out of an abundance of caution and the school canceled classes for the remainder of Thursday as they investigated the source of the smell.

The juveniles, whom police are not identifying, will be charged with trespassing, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace of a school, and possession of mace under the age of 18.