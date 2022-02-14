NORTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket man was arrested after he came close to hitting a Norton detective with his car Monday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the incident occurred on South Worcester Street around 2 p.m., when two detectives witnessed what they believed to be a drug transaction involving a parked car.

When they approached the vehicle, both detectives spoke with the man in the driver’s seat, later identified by police as 26-year-old Joshua Terrien.

Police said at some point during the conversation, Terrien attempted to drive off.

Terrien nearly hit one of the detective’s with his vehicle during his attempted escape, according to police.

The detectives arrested Terrien after his car became stuck in the snow on the side of the roadway.

Terrien has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, resisting arrest, trafficking fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Police said Terrien was ordered held on $50,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in Attleboro District Court on Tuesday.