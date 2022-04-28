NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A New Bedford police officer was taken to the hospital Thursday after he was struck by a suspected drunk driver.

The suspect, identified as Robert Miller, was arrested following a pursuit on Route 24 north, police said.

Patrol officers were called to the intersection of Kempton and Jenney streets around 2 a.m. and found Miller passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle facing the wrong direction, according to police.

The officers tried to wake Miller and enter the vehicle, police said, when he suddenly woke up and attempted to drive off. It was then, according to police, that he hit one of the officers with his car.

Police said the officer was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Miller, 30, of Pembroke, Mass., is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, failure to stop for police, assault and battery on a police officer, and operating while under the influence of alcohol.

He was later found dangerous at a court hearing and ordered held without bail.