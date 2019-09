FREETOWN, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police confirm they are on the scene of a deadly crash on Route 140 South.

The call came in around 8:15 a.m. for reports of a rollover near Exit 8.

That stretch of road is closed while crews investigate, police said.

#MAtraffic Rte 140 S/B at x8 in #Freetown closed due to fatal crash investigation. Further details will be released as they become available. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 26, 2019

