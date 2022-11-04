FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are searching for the driver who hit and seriously injured a Fall River officer Friday evening.

The officer was struck by the car just before 8 p.m. near Robeson and Delcar streets.

Police said the driver immediately took off after hitting the officer.

The officer was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital where their condition is unknown at this time.

Police have not released a description of the suspect nor the vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Fall River Police Department at (508) 676-8511. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through (508) 672-TIPS (8477).