Police: North Attleboro man, woman caught operating meth lab in basement

Photo of a charred wood stove and plastic soda bottle, believed used to cook methamphetamine at a home on Heather Street, North Attleboro, Jan. 15, 2020. (Photo from Massachusetts State Police)

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Two North Attleboro residents were arrested last week after police discovered they were running a meth lab in their basement.

Massachusetts State Police troopers arrested Jaime Nickerson, 39, and Shannon Daley, 38, last Wednesday after receiving a tip that the pair was operating a meth lab.

Following a months-long investigation, police executed a search warrant at their Heather Street home and found a “one-pot set-up where methamphetamine was actively being cooked” in their basement.

Police said they found both Nickerson and Daly in the basement. Two other people were also found inside the home, which was evacuated due to the toxicity of methamphetamine.

While searching the home, investigations found several items consistent with the manufacturing of methamphetamine, including:

A plastic container with a clear liquid of suspected methamphetamine

A coffee filter containing a white powder that field-tested positive for methamphetamine

A liquid sample from a one-pot methamphetamine lab

A plastic cup containing a white residue

Materials consistent with those used in the production of methamphetamine including lithium batteries, mineral salts, two packages of Sudafed brand pseudoephedrine, three Instant Cold Pack medication packages, a piece of cut hose and a package of coffee filters.

Nickerson and Daley are charged with manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of a Class B narcotic and conspiracy to violate drug laws.