NORTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A New Bedford woman is facing charges after allegedly firing a gun inside a Norton warehouse overnight.

Police say an argument broke out between Chaquira Santiago-Ortiz, 26, and another employee around 12:45 a.m. inside the warehouse on Leonard Street.

During the argument, police say Santiago-Ortiz got a gun from her car and fired one shot before fleeing the scene.

No one was injured.

Santiago-Ortiz has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, improper storage of a firearm, disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.

She is due in Attleboro District Court on Wednesday.