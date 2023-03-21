FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WPRI) — Police have arrested a New Bedford man accused of throwing a woman into a campfire Monday night.

Robert McWilliams, 45, has been charged with assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, intimidation of a witness and assault with intent to kill.

Officers rushed to Long Road Monday night shortly after receiving a report of a suspicious person.

The officers arrived to find a woman suffering from burns to her upper body, according to police.

The woman told the officers McWilliams had attacked her in the woods and threw her into the campfire. The woman was transported to the hospital, though the severity of her injuries is unknown.

The officers found McWilliams in the woods and arrested him without incident.