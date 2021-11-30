Police: New Bedford man stole credit card from car, used it at nearby businesses

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A New Bedford man was arrested Monday for breaking into a car and stealing the driver’s credit card, according to authorities.

Police said the vehicle was parked in the area of Milford and Wood streets when the suspect smashed one of the windows and took the credit card.

After learning the suspect had used the credit card at two local pharmacies, police were able to track down surveillance footage of the suspect at the businesses.

Police ultimately found the suspect, identified as Brandon Pierce, 31, leaving another local business on Acushnet Avenue.

Pierce was taken into custody after police discovered he had an active warrant out for his arrest.

Police discovered Pierce had the victim’s credit card on him as he was being apprehended.

Pierce was charged with felony breaking and entering, receiving stolen property and possession and use of a stolen credit card.

Police said the arrest warrant against Pierce dates back to October, when Pierce reportedly stole a check from a vehicle, forged it and cashed it at a local bank.

Pierce was also previously convicted on a variety of charges including drug possession with intent to distribute, felony breaking and entering, larceny and credit card misuse.

He was arraigned Monday and is currently being held at the Bristol County House of Corrections.