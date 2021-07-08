Police: New Bedford man missing since May might be in Dartmouth area

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are asking for help locating a New Bedford man who has been missing since May.

Around 9 a.m. Wednesday, members of the Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council Search and Rescue Unit conducted a large-scale search for Henry Fermino, 61, in the wooded area between Cross and Reed roads in Dartmouth.

The search began after Dartmouth detectives received information from New Bedford detectives that Fermino was likely in that area on May 11.

Fermino was not located, but police urge anyone who frequents the paths in those woods to be on the lookout.

Anyone with information is asked to call New Bedford police at (508) 991-6300 or Dartmouth police at (508) 910-1700.