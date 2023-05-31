NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Police have arrested a New Bedford man accused of breaking into numerous businesses in the city over the past month.

Dominick Ferreira, 23, was apprehended Tuesday after officers spotted him roaming around the city’s South End. Officers had been searching for Ferreira after he reportedly broke into CBG Automotive the day prior.

Ferreira was caught red-handed earlier this month attempting to steal from a Honey Dew Donuts. Officers responded to the business after Ferreira tripped an alarm while climbing through the drive-thru window.

Investigators later linked Ferreira to three other break-ins. He’s now accused of breaking into Cali-Rita’s on two separate occasions, as well as Churrascaria Novo Mundo.

Ferreira is facing numerous charges, including breaking and entering into a building in the nighttime to commit a felony, destruction of property and larceny.

He has also been charged with unarmed robbery and assault and battery in connection with the break-in at CBG Automotive, where investigators stated he forcibly took cash from a victim’s hand and punched him in the face repeatedly before taking off.