Police: New Bedford man arrested for allegedly assaulting officer responding to fireworks complaint

Courtesy of the Acushnet Police Department

ACUSHNET, Mass. (WPRI) — A 35-year-old New Bedford man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting an officer responding to a fireworks call Saturday night, according to the Acushnet Police Department.

Police say after finishing up their investigation at a home on Nyes Lane around 11:45 p.m., an officer was talking to the homeowner when a guest at the residence became belligerent.

Robert Nobrega appeared intoxicated and was slurring his speech as he screamed and yelled while approaching the officer and grabbing his shirt. Police say when the two fell to the ground, Nobrega punched the officer at least four times in the face and head.

According to police, Nobrega even tried to grab the officer’s gun.

After resisting arrest and being placed in handcuffs, police said Nobrega began spitting at the officers, then inside of the cruiser and the booking area at the police department.

A 24-hour biohazard cleanup company responded to clean and decontaminate the affected areas.

Nobrega is now facing Assault and Battery on a Police Officer, Disturbing the Peace, Disorderly Conduct, and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

The officer involved was evaluated by paramedics but declined transport to the hospital and remained on duty.

Nobrega was transported to Bristol County Jail in New Bedford pending bail and is expected to be arraigned Monday.

