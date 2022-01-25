Police: New Bedford man arrested after attempted escape in stolen car

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A New Bedford man is facing several charges after he was found sitting inside a stolen vehicle Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the area of Penniman and Summer streets around 5 a.m. for reports of a man attempting to break into parked vehicles.

Police said the responding officers found Dennis Rose, 36, in a car that had been reported stolen back in December.

When the officers attempted to talk to Rose, police said he took off in the stolen vehicle, nearly hitting one of them.

Police said Rose ultimately crashed into a passing car in his attempted escape. Rose took off running immediately after the crash, according to police, but he was quickly taken into custody.

Rose is facing a number of charges, including driving with a suspended license, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, assault with a dangerous weapon, larceny of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, trespassing, leaving the scene of property damage and carrying certain weapons or instruments on a person.

Police said Rose had been previously convicted of breaking into a motor vehicle in November 2019, and he had an active warrant out for his arrest.