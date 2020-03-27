1  of  2
Police nab suspects in string of Fall River break-ins

Courtesy: Fall River Police

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police have arrested the two men wanted in a series of break-ins at numerous Fall River businesses over the past couple of weeks.

The businesses, mostly located in the south end of the city, were being targeted by the suspects, police said, adding that stolen cars were used to commit the crimes.

Police arrested Michael Oliveira, 46, and Andrew Mendonca, 31, on Thursday in connection with the crimes after reviewing hours of surveillance footage.

Evidence from the break-ins was found inside the apartment where the pair was apprehended, police said.

Oliveira is charged with 14 counts of breaking and entering, 12 counts of larceny, four counts of vandalizing, three counts of receiving a stolen motor vehicle and one count of breaking into a depository. Mendonca is charged with two counts of breaking and entering and two counts of larceny.

