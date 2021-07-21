Police nab man accused of robbing Dartmouth bank at knifepoint

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) ─ A New Bedford man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Dartmouth earlier this week.

Police said David Frates, 41, robbed the Bristol County Savings Bank on State Road at knifepoint Monday morning.

Frates was arrested without incident at his home on Wednesday. He’s charged with armed robbery while masked, making threats and assault with a dangerous weapon.

“This arrest is a culmination of hours of hard work by my detectives, and it once again exhibits this department’s commitment to keeping this community, and its citizens, safe,” Dartmouth Police Chief Brian Levesque said.

Police said Frates is currently being held without bail pending his next court date on July 28.