Police nab 3 suspected members of RI-based car theft crew

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Three suspected members of a Rhode Island-based auto theft crew were arrested overnight and police are still working to track down at least one more.

Massachusetts State Police said the men are believed to be responsible for thefts of vehicles, as well as tires and rims, in several communities south of Boston.

Shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday, troopers and officers conducting surveillance at a location in Sharon approached two suspect vehicles, which then fled the scene, according to police.

Police said they did not actively pursue either vehicle but continued to seek them out.

The two vehicles crashed separately in Sharon—one on Cottage Street and the other on Beach Street—and police said both suspects ran off afterward. One was soon found nearby and transported in custody to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton to be treated for injuries.

Around 8:20 p.m., a K-9 unit observed a Jeep Compass outside Sharon High School but when police approached the vehicle, it sped off and got onto I-95 southbound.

Police said they pursued the vehicle before it crashed near Exit 4 in North Attleboro and the suspects ran away.

After what state police describe as an “exhaustive multi-agency search,” two additional suspects who ran from the initial crashes in Sharon were captured overnight.

At least one additional suspect who ran from the Jeep was not located despite an hours-long search, according to police.

The names and ages of those arrested have not yet been released.

State police said several vehicles were seized as part of the ongoing investigation, which also involves the Sharon, North Attleboro, Braintree, and Hanover Police Departments.