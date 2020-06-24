Police: Motorcyclist killed after crashing into dump truck on I-495

RAYNHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — A 23-year-old Rehoboth man died late Tuesday night after he crashed his motorcycle into a dump truck on I-495 in Raynham, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The crash took place just after 11 p.m. in the area of southbound Exit 8. Police say the initial investigation showed the motorcyclist rear-ended the truck, causing the motorcycle to burst into flames.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name has not yet been released.

Prior to the crash, the motorcyclist was reportedly seen swerving in and out of travel lanes at an “extremely high rate of speed,” according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.

