RAYNHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — The search continues for a missing 16-year-old Raynham girl, who police believe may now be 100 miles away from home.

Colleen Weaver was first reported missing last week and is believed to be in danger.

“When a child goes missing it is every parent’s worst nightmare,” Raynham Police Chief James Donovan said. “We are using every resource at our disposal to help locate Colleen Weaver and bring her home safely.”

The investigation has revealed Weaver may be traveling to Brockton, Mass., Manchester, New Hampshire, or Hartford, Conn.

Police have notified departments in Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine to Weaver’s disappearance and have officially reported her missing through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Weaver was last seen around 1 a.m. last Tuesday near her home at Orchard and King streets. She is described as having a nose piercing, red/pink hair and may be wearing black glasses.

Police now believe Weaver may have been wearing a sweatshirt and leggings when she left her house.

Anyone who knows of her whereabouts or has any information regarding her disappearance is urged to contact the Raynham Police Department at (508) 824-2717.