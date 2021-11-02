Police: Missing Dartmouth teen may be heading west

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Dartmouth police are reaching out to the public for help as they work to track down a 17-year-old boy who’s been missing for several days.

Asa Gonsalves was reported missing the morning of Oct. 29, police said, and his last known location was in the New York metropolitan area, possibly heading west.

Gonsalves stands 5-foot-7 and has a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes. He may be driving a blue 2006 Volvo XC70 with a blue and red sticker on the bottom left of the bumper, according to police.

Stock image of 2006 Volvo XC70

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Detective Sean McGuire at (508) 910-1733 or Detective Kyle Costa at (508) 910-1755. Tips can also be submitted using tip411, texting 847411, or sending a message to Dartmouth police on Facebook.