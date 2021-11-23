Police: Mansfield man arrested after house fire uncovers apparent meth lab

MANSFIELD, Mass (WPRI) — A Mansfield man was arrested early Tuesday morning after a fire inside his home led to the discovery of a meth lab, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Police said firefighters responded to a home on Stearns Avenue just before 2 a.m. for reports of a fire in a second-floor bedroom.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire and everyone was able to get out safely, police said.

It wasn’t until the town’s fire investigator found “what appeared to be chemicals used in the manufacturing of unlawful narcotics” that the Massachusetts State Police became involved.

After a hazmat team and illicit drug specialists secured the home, it was determined the chemicals were being used to make methamphetamine, according to police.

As a result of the investigation, 48-year-old Robert Triggs was arrested and charged with possession of narcotics and manufacturing methamphetamine.

Triggs was arraigned Tuesday afternoon where his bail was set at $5,000.